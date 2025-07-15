Before BLVD ever served a single daiquiri, there was an idea — to build something together.





That idea became 1301: a crew of thirteen men from different walks of life who combined their time, talent, and trust to create not just a restaurant, but a movement. Some of us met in high school halls. Others crossed paths in business. All of us came together through shared purpose: to own something that reflects who we are — and to build something that lasts.









How It Started





A handful of us went to Southfield High together. We were classmates, teammates, and brothers in community long before we were partners in business. As time went on, more members were added — not randomly, but strategically, based on what the vision needed.





We brought in marketers. We brought in hospitality experts. We brought in the financial minds, the connectors, the builders, and the executors. And over time, this partnership became a real structure — one where everyone had a role and every voice mattered.





From Franchise to Our Own





We started under a franchise. It gave us a space, but not an identity. So we rebranded. Rebuilt.

More than once.





We’ve regrouped, reset, and recommitted — until we landed on what we believe is the best version of ourselves: BLVD. A brand rooted in daiquiris, brunch, vibes, and elevated hospitality. A concept that feels like us — bold, inviting, and built for longevity.





Why 1301 Matters





This isn’t just a group. It’s a model.





We’ve taken friendship, brotherhood, and shared ambition and turned it into a living, working business — with structure, equity, accountability, and vision.





Most of us are Southfield-born and bred. We were raised here, now we own here. We’ve created something that reflects us and celebrates our community — through the food we serve, the energy we create, and the legacy we’re building.





Where We’re Headed





BLVD is just the first page of a bigger book.

Next chapters include:

• Daiquiri stands in stadiums

• New restaurants in new cities

• Investment in hospitality, real estate, and cultural ventures under the 1301 name





We’ve got the team. We’ve got the playbook. And we’ve got the momentum.





When 13 minds move together, there’s no lane we can’t touch.