Wednesday Live Band

Join us every Wednesday night at BLVD for an unforgettable live music experience. Enjoy performances by talented local bands, including The J Hits Band, in a vibrant atmosphere. Indulge in our delicious menu offerings and signature daiquiris while immersing yourself in soulful tunes. Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or seeking a midweek pick-me-up, BLVD's Live Music Wednesdays are the perfect destination.





Please drink responsibly.