The Vibe Is Set.
You Just Show Up.
Live Band
Wednesday
Smooth sounds. Grown energy. Midweek live music done right at BLVD.
Karoake
Thursday
Go hit for hit with the best artists past & present. BLVD karaoke brings the soul every Thursday.
D'usse
Fridays
Curated cocktails + curated sound. Each Friday honors bold record labels with even bolder taste.
