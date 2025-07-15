Skip to Main content
Text JOIN to 1-855-702-0152
See More
Buy 1 Daiquiri Get 5 free Party Wings Monday - Wednesday
BLVD Brunch Lunch Vibes Daiquiris
Catering Wings
Party Wings
Traditional party-style flats and drums, perfect for easy sharing and dipping.
$0
Whole Wings
Whole, meaty, and satisfying. Includes the drum, flat, and tip all in one for the full wing experience.
$0
BLVD Brunch Lunch Vibes Daiquiris Location and Hours
(248) 809-9402
28595 Northwestern Hwy., Southfield, MI 48034
Open now
•
Closes at 12AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement