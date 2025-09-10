Skip to Main content
BLVD Brunch Lunch Vibes Daiquiris
0
View Menu
Home
/
Spinach Salad | Catering
Spinach Salad | Catering
$0
Size
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Spinach Salad Toppings
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Fresh spinach topped with feta and tomatoes, lightly grilled in olive oil for a simple, flavorful salad. Perfect for any gathering.
BLVD Brunch Lunch Vibes Daiquiris Location and Hours
(248) 809-9402
28595 Northwestern Hwy., Southfield, MI 48034
Closed
•
Opens Thursday at 11AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement