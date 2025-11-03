  • Home
  • /
  • The Nitty Gritty

The Nitty Gritty

$0

Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Please select up to 5
Select...
1
Grits, accompanied by your choice of salmon croquettes, catfish, or shrimp for a hearty start to your day. Cheesy grits $1