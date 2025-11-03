Skip to Main content
BLVD Brunch Lunch Vibes Daiquiris
0
View Menu
Home
/
The Nitty Gritty
The Nitty Gritty
$0
Tummy Rubbers Sides
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Grits Type
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Nitty Gritty Protein Choice
Please select up to 5
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Grits, accompanied by your choice of salmon croquettes, catfish, or shrimp for a hearty start to your day. Cheesy grits $1
BLVD Brunch Lunch Vibes Daiquiris Location and Hours
(248) 809-9402
28595 Northwestern Hwy., Southfield, MI 48034
Closed
•
Opens Monday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement