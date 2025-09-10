Skip to Main content
BLVD Brunch Lunch Vibes Daiquiris
0
View Menu
Home
/
The Game Day Platter
The Game Day Platter
$0
Game Day Platter Meats
Required*
Please select 1 to 3
Select...
Game Day Sides
Required*
Please select 1 to 3
Select...
Add to Cart
1
12 Chicken Drumsticks 2 orders of catfish bites boneless chicken, &pickle spears. 4 orders of fries
BLVD Brunch Lunch Vibes Daiquiris Location and Hours
(248) 809-9402
28595 Northwestern Hwy., Southfield, MI 48034
Closed
•
Opens Thursday at 11AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement