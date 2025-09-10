Skip to Main content
BLVD Brunch Lunch Vibes Daiquiris
0
View Menu
Home
/
Greek Salad
Greek Salad
$0
Salad Proteins
Please select up to 1
Select...
Salad Dressing
Please select up to 2
Select...
Greek Salad Toppings
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Romaine lettuce, beets, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, served with Greek dressing.
BLVD Brunch Lunch Vibes Daiquiris Location and Hours
(248) 809-9402
28595 Northwestern Hwy., Southfield, MI 48034
Closed
•
Opens Thursday at 11AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement