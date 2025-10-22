BLVD Brunch Lunch Vibes Dinner Daiquiris - Catering - Event Space Rental
Featured Items
The Nitty Gritty
Grits, accompanied by your choice of salmon croquettes, catfish, or shrimp for a hearty start to your day. Cheesy grits $1$5.00
Catfish Dinner
Our famous fried catfish you can also have it pan-seared seasoned with Cajun spices, served with a grilled lemon.$21.00
Daiquiri Flavors
Mix and match from our enticing selection of flavors, ranging from classic to exotic. Craft your own customized experience by choosing any combination of our refreshing daiquiris, from the first sip to the last. With a wide array of flavors available, our BLVD Daiquiri is the perfect companion to unwind and indulge in a symphony of delightful tastes.$16.00
Wings, Sliders, & Sides
BLVD Wings!
Party Wings
Traditional party-style flats and drums, perfect for easy sharing and dipping. Starting at $7 for an order of 5.$7.00
Whole Wings
Whole, meaty, and satisfying. Includes the drum, flat, and tip all in one for the full wing experience. Starting at $14 for an order of 5.$14.00
Chicken Tenders
Golden, juicy, and perfect for dipping.$12.00
Boneless Chicken Wings
Juicy, tender boneless chicken pieces hand-breaded and fried to perfection, then tossed in your favorite sauce — wet or dry rub. Served hot and packed with flavor in every bite.$12.00
Catfish and Wings
A BLVD favorite! One golden-fried catfish filet served with your choice of 5 whole wings or 10 party wings, tossed in your favorite sauce. Crispy, flavorful, and made to order — the perfect combo for when you can’t choose between land or sea.$24.00
Shrimp and Wings
Golden-fried Shrimp served with your choice of 5 whole wings or 10 party wings, tossed in your favorite sauce. Crispy, flavorful, and made to order — the perfect combo for when you can’t choose between land or sea.$24.00
Small Plates
Catfish Bites$12.00
Salmon Bites
Fried salmon bites served with a zesty remoulade sauce.$17.00
Soul Roll
Crispy rolls filled with chicken, cabbage, bean sprouts, mushrooms, and a tangy gochujang sauce.$12.00
Fried Pickles
Deep-fried in beer batter and served with spicy ranch for a crunchy and tangy treat.$8.00
Quesadillas
Grilled tortilla filled with shredded cheese, peppers, and onions, add a protein choice of chicken $2, steak $4, corned beef $3 or shrimp $4$12.00
4pcs Fried Shrimp$9.00
Broccoli Salad$6.00
Sliders
2 Turkey Chop Sliders
Grilled or fried turkey cutlets with spicy ranch, lettuce, and tomato.$15.00
2 Corned Beef Sliders
Delicious corned beef slider with swiss cheese, pickle, and spicy mustard.$13.00
2 Catfish Slider
Our delicious fried catfish sliders (2) with remoulade and pickles.$13.00
2 Beef Sliders
Our delicious hamburger sliders (2) with American cheese, pickle and caramelized onions.$12.00
Brunch All Day
Burgers, Seafood, Sandwiches, & Salads
Seafood Boils
BLVD Dinners
BLVD Burgers
Build a Burger
Classic all-beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and your choice of toppings.$15.00
TurkeyBurger
Juicy turkey patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and your choice of toppings.$16.00
Veggie Burger
Beyond patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and your choice of plant-based toppings.$13.00
BLVD Salads
BLVD Salad
Spring mix with mandarins, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheese, pecans, and cranberries.$13.00
Caeser Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing.$13.00
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine, bacon, egg, tomatoes, and blue cheese. Choice of dressing.$13.00
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, beets, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, served with Greek dressing.$13.00
Sandwiches
BLVD Po' Boy
Shrimp or catfish topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and spicy ranch on a toasted bun.$15.00
Sammy Joe (Salmon Sandwich)
Ginger-glazed salmon with grilled onions and ginger aioli on rye bread.$18.00
Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken on a toasted brioche bun, served with fries or your choice of side.$15.00
Lucky Charm (Corned Beef Sandwich)
Corned beef, Swiss, and sauerkraut on a toasted onion roll.$16.00
Sides
Proteins
Your choice between Catfish Filet ($10) Turkey Chop ($9) 4 Shrimp ($6) Lobster Tail ($19) Crab Cluster (16)
Citrus Truffle Fries
Crispy fries seasoned with citrus truffle, grated Romano cheese, and served with lemon dill aioli.$7.00
Plain Ole Fries
Our fresh crispy fries!$4.00
Fried Okra$5.00
Small Corn on the Cob (Qty 1)$3.00
Xtra SAUCE$1.50
Brussel Sprouts
Fried Brussels sprouts tossed with caramelized onions, bacon, and balsamic reduction.$10.00
Mixed Vegetables
Steamed with butter and a seasoning blend for a healthy side.$6.00
Fried Mushrooms$5.00
Onion Rings$5.00
Jazzy Rice
Steamed jasmine rice, light and fragrant.$6.00
Fiesty Potatoes
Crispy fried potatoes tossed in sriracha aioli, topped with Parmesan and chives.$8.00
Turkey Chops (Single)$9.00
Drink Menu
Daiquiris
Daiquiri Flavors
Coogi Sweater
A perfect blend of daiquiri flavors. Brings back memories of the Coogi Sweater$16.00
Patron Flight$55.00
Soft Drinks
Dessert Menu
Sweet Tooth
Catering
Brunch Catering Menu
French Toast | Catering Portions
Our signature French Toast is drizzled with amaretto glaze finished with cinnamon and powdered sugar. Perfect for any event, with 25 or 50 pieces per order.$90.00
Grits | Catering Portions
Creamy, Southern-style grits made with butter, cream, and spices. A rich and comforting side, perfect for any occasion.$40.00
Home Fries | Catering Portions
Crispy home fries sautéed with onions and peppers for a flavorful kick. A hearty, crowd-pleasing side for any occasion.$35.00
Scrambled Eggs | Catering Portions
Fluffy, perfectly scrambled eggs seasoned to perfection. A classic breakfast favorite served in a full pan, perfect for feeding a crowd at any gathering.$40.00
Biscuits | Catering Portions
Fluffy biscuits topped with house-made ground turkey sausage pepper gravy. Perfect for any gathering. Half pan serves 25, full pan serves 50.$50.00
Bacon | Full Pan| Full Pan
Crispy, savory bacon cooked to perfection. Available in half pan (25 pieces) for $25 or full pan (50 pieces) for $50. Perfect for breakfast spreads or brunch events!$25.00
Chicken Sausage | Catering Portions
Perfectly seasoned and juicy chicken sausage links, ideal for breakfast or brunch. A flavorful protein option that’s sure to satisfy your guests.$45.00
Turkey Sausage | Catering Portions
Perfectly seasoned and cooked to juicy perfection. A flavorful protein option for any event.$60.00
Salmon Croquettes | Catering Portions
Deliciously seasoned and perfectly crispy salmon croquettes. Available in portions of 40 or 80 pieces, ideal for your next gathering$60.00
BLVD Wings (Catering)
Lunch Catering
Salmon Bites | Catering
Fried salmon bites served with a zesty remoulade sauce.$80.00
Lamb Meatballs | Catering
Three juicy meatballs skewered and glazed with a tangy zip sauce.$55.00
Quesadillas | Catering
Grilled tortilla filled with shredded cheese, peppers, and onions, with your choice of chicken, steak, or shrimp.$120.00
Chicken Tenders | Catering
Crispy fried chicken tenders, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub.$90.00
Soul Roll | Catering
Crispy rolls packed with chicken, cabbage, bean sprouts, mushrooms, and a flavorful gochujang sauce. Perfect for any gathering!$90.00
Sliders | Catering
Choose from lamb, fish, chicken, or beef sliders, each packed with flavor and perfect for any event. Perfect for feeding a crowd, our sliders come with a variety of protein options to suit every taste!$120.00
Dinner Catering
Steak BLVD | Catering
Tender bite-sized steak seared with peppers and onions, drizzled with tangy zip sauce, topped with fried mushrooms and crunchy tortilla strips. Perfect for any gathering!$150.00
Shrimp | Per lbs
Enjoy perfectly seasoned shrimp, available grilled or fried, and served by the pound. Fresh and flavorful, they’re a great addition to any catering event, sure to impress your guests.$90.00
Catfish Strip Half Pan | 25 Pieces
Crispy, golden-fried or perfectly grilled catfish strips, seasoned to perfection. Available in half or full pans, ideal for any event or seafood lover's gathering.$75.00
Turkey Chops | Catering
Grilled or fried turkey cutlets, juicy and cooked to perfection. Perfect for any gathering.$150.00
Seafood Stir-Fry
Shrimp & Lobster stir-fried with rice and seasoned vegetables$175.00
Catering Sides & Salads
Fiesty Potatoes | Catering
Crispy potatoes tossed in spicy sriracha aioli, finished with Parmesan and fresh chives. A bold, flavorful side perfect for any occasion.$50.00
Jazzy Rice | Catering
Steamed jasmine rice, light and fragrant.$40.00
Citrus Truffle Fries | Catering
Crispy fries seasoned with citrus truffle, grated Romano cheese, and served with lemon dill aioli.$30.00
Mixed Vegetables | Catering
Freshly steamed vegetables, lightly seasoned and tossed with butter for a simple and healthy side. Perfect for any occasion.$25.00
Fried Okra | Catering$55.00
Fried Mushrooms | Catering$30.00
Broccoli Salad | Catering
Fresh broccoli tossed with shredded cheese, cranberries, bacon, and pecans, all dressed in a tangy signature dressing. A crunchy, flavorful side perfect for any occasion.$40.00
BLVD Salad | Catering
A crisp mix of spring greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and carrots tossed in our signature BLVD house vinaigrette. Add boneless chicken, grilled shrimp, or fried shrimp to customize your order. Fresh, flavorful, and perfect for any occasion!$35.00
Caeser Salad | Catering
Fresh romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing, parmesan, and crunchy croutons. Perfect for any gathering, available in half or full pan sizes!$25.00
Spinach Salad | Catering
Fresh spinach topped with feta and tomatoes, lightly grilled in olive oil for a simple, flavorful salad. Perfect for any gathering.$25.00
Greek Salad | Catering
A fresh mix of crisp veggies, beets, kalamata olives, and feta, topped with a zesty Greek dressing. Perfect for any gathering!$30.00