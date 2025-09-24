Classic and timeless, our Old Fashioned cocktail is a true embodiment of sophistication. Crafted with precision, this iconic drink features a harmonious blend of bourbon, sugar, aromatic bitters, and a twist of citrus zest. Served over a perfectly formed ice cube, every sip unveils a symphony of flavors, from the warm, rich notes of bourbon to the gentle sweetness of the muddled sugar. Allow the aromas to envelop you as you take in the essence of this beloved cocktail. The Old Fashioned is a testament to the art of mixology, capturing the essence of tradition in every perfectly balanced sip. Raise a glass and experience the allure of this classic libation.