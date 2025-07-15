The Vibe Is Set. You Just Show Up.


Image

Live Band

Wednesday

Smooth sounds. Grown energy. Midweek live music done right at BLVD.

Make a Reservation
Image

Karoake

Thursday

Go hit for hit with the best artists past & present. BLVD karaoke brings the soul every Thursday.

Make a Reservation
Image

D'usse

Fridays

Curated cocktails + curated sound. Each Friday honors bold record labels with even bolder taste.

Make a Reservation

Book a reservation

How many guests?

Date

Time