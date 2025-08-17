Skip to Main content
BLVD Brunch Lunch Vibes Daiquiris
Catering Brunch
French Toast | Catering Portions
Grits | Catering Portions
Home Fries | Catering Portions
Scrambled Eggs | Catering Portions
Biscuits | Catering Portions
Bacon | Full Pan| Full Pan
Chicken Sausage | Catering Portions
Turkey Sausage | Catering Portions
Salmon Croquettes | Catering Portions
Catering Wings
Party Wings
Whole Wings
Catering Lunch
Salmon Bites | Catering
Lamb Meatballs | Catering
Quesadillas | Catering
Chicken Tenders | Catering
Soul Roll | Catering
Sliders | Catering
Catering Dinner
Steak BLVD | Catering
Shrimp | Per lbs
Catfish Strip Half Pan | 25 Pieces
Turkey Chops | Catering
Veggie Spaghetti
Seafood Stir-Fry
Catering Sides & Salads
Fiesty Potatoes | Catering
Jazzy Rice | Catering
Citrus Truffle Fries | Catering
Mixed Vegetables | Catering
Fried Okra | Catering
Fried Mushrooms | Catering
Spicy Mac Bites | Catering
Broccoli Salad | Catering
BLVD Salad | Catering
Caeser Salad | Catering
Spinach Salad | Catering
Greek Salad | Catering
Catering Beverages
Coffee | Gallon
Fruit Punch Gallon
Lemonade Gallon
Gallon Daiquiri
Game Day Catering
The Game Day Platter
BLVD Brunch Lunch Vibes Daiquiris Location and Hours
(248) 809-9402
28595 Northwestern Hwy., Southfield, MI 48034
Open now
•
Closes at 2AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement