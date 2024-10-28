Text JOIN to 1-855-702-0152
BLVD Brunch Lunch Vibes Dinner Daiquiris - Catering - Event Space Rental
Featured Items
Daiquiri
Mix and match from our enticing selection of flavors, ranging from classic to exotic. Craft your own customized experience by choosing any combination of our refreshing daiquiris, from the first sip to the last. With a wide array of flavors available, our BLVD Daiquiri is the perfect companion to unwind and indulge in a symphony of delightful tastes.$14.00
The Nitty Gritty
Grits, accompanied by your choice of salmon croquettes, catfish, or shrimp for a hearty start to your day. Cheesy grits $1$18.00
Catfish
Our famous fried catfish you can also have it pan-seared seasoned with Cajun spices, served with a grilled lemon.$21.00
Drink Menu
Soft Drinks
Daiquiris
Patron Margarita$16.00
Coogi Sweater
A perfect blend of daiquiri flavors. Brings back memories of the Coogi Sweater$14.00
Daiquiri
Mix and match from our enticing selection of flavors, ranging from classic to exotic. Craft your own customized experience by choosing any combination of our refreshing daiquiris, from the first sip to the last. With a wide array of flavors available, our BLVD Daiquiri is the perfect companion to unwind and indulge in a symphony of delightful tastes.$14.00
Patron Flight$55.00
Brunch Menu
First Things First
The Nitty Gritty
Grits, accompanied by your choice of salmon croquettes, catfish, or shrimp for a hearty start to your day. Cheesy grits $1$18.00
Corned Beef Hash
Fresh shaved corned beef with mix cheese, home fries, and Onions, topped with 2 eggs your way.$18.00
French Toast
Indulge in our French Toast drizzled with amaretto glaze and topped with pecans.$13.00
Smothered Biscuits
Savor house-made ground turkey sausage pepper gravy smothered over two fluffy biscuits for a comforting breakfast classic$10.00
Pancake Flight
3 pancakes w/ flavored toppings, served with a side of crispy bacon or chicken sausage.$10.00
BLVD Breakfast
Enjoy eggs your way, home potatoes, and your CHOICE of bacon or chicken sausage, paired with a delectable apple or peach cobbler biscuit.$16.00
BLVD Griddle
This is the best breakfast sandwich in town. 1 Turkey sausage patty and medium fried egg with cheese, served between 2 Amaretto glazed pancakes,$12.00
Brunch Sidekicks
4 Slices of Bacon$5.00
2 Chicken Sausages links$6.00
2 Turkey Sausage Patties$5.00
2 BLVD Pancakes
Our fluffy delicious pancakes!!$4.00
Grits
Our popular creamy grits. You don't need to add anything, they are perfect. Ok, maybe cheese if you'd like.$4.00
2 Eggs
2 eggs any style, you can add cheese ($1), veggies (.75 each) and your choice of meat ($2).$6.00
Side of Biscuits
Fresh House Made Biscuits!!$3.00
Side of Salmon Croquettes$6.00
Home Fries$6.00
Hold-Me-Overs (Appetizers/Small Bites)
Boneless Chicken Bites
These tasty boneless chicken bites come in various flavors that can be tossed to perfection. Sweet BBQ, honey gold, tequila lime, honey hot, Buffalo, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, sweet chili, bourbon bbq.$13.00
Catfish Bites
Fried Catfish bites served with your choice of side sauce$15.00
Salmon Bites
Fried salmon bites served with a zesty remoulade sauce.$17.00
2 Chicken Sliders
Fried chicken slider with pepper jack cheese, spicy ranch, and pickle.$12.00
2 Beef Sliders
Our delicious hamburger sliders (2) with American cheese, pickle and caramelized onions.$12.00
2 Lamb Sliders
Lamb Sliders!! Served with feta cheese, spring mix, tomato, cucumber and tzatziki sauce.$15.00
2 Corned Beef Sliders
Delicious corned beef slider with swiss cheese, pickle, and spicy mustard.$13.00
2 Catfish Slider
Our delicious fried catfish sliders (2) with remoulade and pickles.$13.00
Soul Roll
Crispy rolls filled with chicken, cabbage, bean sprouts, mushrooms, and a tangy gochujang sauce.$12.00
Fried Pickles
Deep-fried in beer batter and served with spicy ranch for a crunchy and tangy treat.$8.00
Quesadillas
Grilled tortilla filled with shredded cheese, peppers, and onions, add a protein choice of chicken $2, steak $4, corned beef $3 or shrimp $4$12.00
Chicken Tenders
Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub. Served with Fries.$12.00
Lunch & Dinner
Burger, Please
The Bully
Feast on a seared all-beef patty with caramelized onions, Muenster cheese, spicy mustard, lettuce, and tomato, creating a bold and tasty burger.$15.00
Baby Sheep (Lamb Burger)
Our gourmet twist on the traditional burger featuring ground lamb meat.$17.00
TurkeyBurger
Sink your teeth into a juicy turkey patty bursting with flavor. Customize it with your favorite toppings and savor every bite. Served on a perfectly toasted gourmet bun, this burger is a tantalizing twist on a classic favorite.$15.00
Beyond Burger
Indulge in plant-based perfection with our Beyond patty, adorned with your choice of delectable toppings, all nestled between a golden toasted gourmet bun. Elevate your burger experience beyond the ordinary.$13.00
Which-One (Sandwiches)
Po'Boy
Creole sub sandwich with your choice of shrimp or catfish, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and spicy ranch!$15.00
Sammy Joe (Salmon Sandwich)
Delight in our ginger-glazed salmon, grilled onions, and ginger aioli, served on rye bread for a flavorful bite.$18.00
Issa Pita
Steak and cheese pita with grilled peppers and onions, also comes in Chicken!!$14.00
Lucky Charm (Corned Beef Sandwich)
Savor the classic combination of corned beef, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut, all nestled in a fresh onion roll.$16.00
The Mutha- Clucker (Chicken Sandwich)
A perfectly seasoned, golden-brown crispy chicken breast, fried to perfection and served on a soft, toasted brioche bun. Served with a side of golden fries or your choice of available sides. Indulge in a crispy, juicy, and satisfying bite with every mouthful!$15.00
Rabbit-Hole (Salads)
BLVD Salad
Spring mix, mandarins, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheese, pecans, and cranberries, served with a raspberry vinaigrette.$13.00
Caeser Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing$12.00
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, crispy bacon, hard- boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and the dressing of your choice$16.00
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, beets, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, served with Greek dressing.$13.00
Broccoli Salad$6.00
Tummy Rubbers (Dinners)
Catfish
Our famous fried catfish you can also have it pan-seared seasoned with Cajun spices, served with a grilled lemon.$21.00
Chicken Tenders
Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub. Served with Fries.$12.00
Chicken Frenzy (4 Piece Chicken)
A savory feast featuring two juicy, crispy fried drumsticks and two tender, golden-brown thighs, all seasoned to perfection. Each bite is a crunchy, flavorful experience. Served with your choice of side, this meal is the ultimate indulgence for fried chicken lovers looking to satisfy their cravings!$20.00
Lamb Meatballs
Succulent, tender lamb meatballs seasoned with aromatic herbs and spices, then perfectly pan-seared to a golden crisp. Served with a rich, zesty zip sauce.$22.00
Lakeside Legends (Seafood Combos!!)
Seafood Stir-Fry
Shrimp & Lobster stir-fried with rice and seasoned vegetables$35.00
Ultimate Bowl
Ultimate Crab Platter with one (1) delectable crab cluster and (1) Lobster Tail accompanied by the perfect pairing of one (1) sweet corn, two (2) flavorful potatoes, and one (1) savory sausage, (4) shrimp$52.00
Shrimp & Catfish Platter
The perfect seafood combination of succulent shrimp and catfish fillet grilled or fried strips. Served with fries.$29.00
Shrimp No Cocktail (Fried Shrimp)
Golden, crispy shrimp fried to perfection, offering a satisfying crunch with every bite. Lightly seasoned and served with a zesty cocktail sauce or tangy remoulade for dipping. A perfect balance of crisp and juicy, these shrimp are a delicious seafood favorite you won’t be able to resist.$19.00
Something Xtra (Sides)
Proteins
Your choice between catfish strips, Shrimp(6) or an extra 3 chicken drumsticks.
Brussel Sprouts
Fried Brussels sprouts tossed with caramelized onions, bacon, and balsamic reduction.$10.00
Fiesty Potatoes
Crispy fried potatoes tossed in sriracha aioli, topped with Parmesan and chives.$8.00
Citrus Truffle Fries
Crispy fries seasoned with citrus truffle, grated Romano cheese, and served with lemon dill aioli.$7.00
Plain Ole Fries
Our fresh crispy fries!$4.00
Fried Okra$5.00
Mixed Vegetables
Steamed with butter and a seasoning blend for a healthy side.$6.00
Jazzy Rice
Steamed jasmine rice, light and fragrant.$6.00
Fried Mushrooms$5.00
Small Corn on the Cob (Qty 1)$3.00
Xtra SAUCE$1.50
Onion Rings$5.00
Sweet Tooth
Sor-Bae$5.00
Pearly White$8.00
Pies
Indulge in our classic cobblers, featuring warm, spiced peach or apple filling topped with a buttery, flaky crust. Also, taste our warm sweet potato pie that is better than Grandmother's.
Slice of Cake$8.00
My Bae$13.00
Key Lime Cocktail$14.00
More-Mosa$12.00
Peach Cobbler$8.00
Catering
Catering Brunch
French Toast | Catering Portions
Our signature French Toast is drizzled with amaretto glaze finished with cinnamon and powdered sugar. Perfect for any event, with 25 or 50 pieces per order.$90.00
Grits | Catering Portions
Creamy, Southern-style grits made with butter, cream, and spices. A rich and comforting side, perfect for any occasion.$40.00
Home Fries | Catering Portions
Crispy home fries sautéed with onions and peppers for a flavorful kick. A hearty, crowd-pleasing side for any occasion.$35.00
Scrambled Eggs | Catering Portions
Fluffy, perfectly scrambled eggs seasoned to perfection. A classic breakfast favorite served in a full pan, perfect for feeding a crowd at any gathering.$40.00
Biscuits | Catering Portions
Fluffy biscuits topped with house-made ground turkey sausage pepper gravy. Perfect for any gathering. Half pan serves 25, full pan serves 50.$50.00
Bacon | Full Pan| Full Pan
Crispy, savory bacon cooked to perfection. Available in half pan (25 pieces) for $25 or full pan (50 pieces) for $50. Perfect for breakfast spreads or brunch events!$25.00
Chicken Sausage | Catering Portions
Perfectly seasoned and juicy chicken sausage links, ideal for breakfast or brunch. A flavorful protein option that’s sure to satisfy your guests.$45.00
Turkey Sausage | Catering Portions
Perfectly seasoned and cooked to juicy perfection. A flavorful protein option for any event.$60.00
Salmon Croquettes | Catering Portions
Deliciously seasoned and perfectly crispy salmon croquettes. Available in portions of 40 or 80 pieces, ideal for your next gathering$60.00
Catering Lunch
Salmon Bites | Catering
Fried salmon bites served with a zesty remoulade sauce.$80.00
Lamb Meatballs | Catering
Three juicy meatballs skewered and glazed with a tangy zip sauce.$55.00
Quesadillas | Catering
Grilled tortilla filled with shredded cheese, peppers, and onions, with your choice of chicken, steak, or shrimp.$120.00
Chicken Tenders | Catering
Crispy fried chicken tenders, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub.$90.00
Soul Roll | Catering
Crispy rolls packed with chicken, cabbage, bean sprouts, mushrooms, and a flavorful gochujang sauce. Perfect for any gathering!$90.00
Sliders | Catering
Choose from lamb, fish, chicken, or beef sliders, each packed with flavor and perfect for any event. Perfect for feeding a crowd, our sliders come with a variety of protein options to suit every taste!$120.00
Catering Dinner
Steak BLVD | Catering
Tender bite-sized steak seared with peppers and onions, drizzled with tangy zip sauce, topped with fried mushrooms and crunchy tortilla strips. Perfect for any gathering!$150.00
Shrimp | Per lbs
Enjoy perfectly seasoned shrimp, available grilled or fried, and served by the pound. Fresh and flavorful, they’re a great addition to any catering event, sure to impress your guests.$90.00
Catfish Strip Half Pan | 25 Pieces
Crispy, golden-fried or perfectly grilled catfish strips, seasoned to perfection. Available in half or full pans, ideal for any event or seafood lover's gathering.$75.00
Turkey Chops | Catering
Grilled or fried turkey cutlets, juicy and cooked to perfection. Perfect for any gathering.$150.00
Veggie Spaghetti$65.00
Seafood Stir-Fry
Shrimp & Lobster stir-fried with rice and seasoned vegetables$175.00
Catering Sides & Salads
Fiesty Potatoes | Catering
Crispy potatoes tossed in spicy sriracha aioli, finished with Parmesan and fresh chives. A bold, flavorful side perfect for any occasion.$50.00
Jazzy Rice | Catering
Steamed jasmine rice, light and fragrant.$40.00
Citrus Truffle Fries | Catering
Crispy fries seasoned with citrus truffle, grated Romano cheese, and served with lemon dill aioli.$30.00
Mixed Vegetables | Catering
Freshly steamed vegetables, lightly seasoned and tossed with butter for a simple and healthy side. Perfect for any occasion.$25.00
Fried Okra | Catering$55.00
Fried Mushrooms | Catering$30.00
Broccoli Salad | Catering
Fresh broccoli tossed with shredded cheese, cranberries, bacon, and pecans, all dressed in a tangy signature dressing. A crunchy, flavorful side perfect for any occasion.$40.00
BLVD Salad | Catering
A crisp mix of spring greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and carrots tossed in our signature BLVD house vinaigrette. Add boneless chicken, grilled shrimp, or fried shrimp to customize your order. Fresh, flavorful, and perfect for any occasion!$35.00
Caeser Salad | Catering
Fresh romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing, parmesan, and crunchy croutons. Perfect for any gathering, available in half or full pan sizes!$25.00
Spinach Salad | Catering
Fresh spinach topped with feta and tomatoes, lightly grilled in olive oil for a simple, flavorful salad. Perfect for any gathering.$25.00
Greek Salad | Catering
A fresh mix of crisp veggies, beets, kalamata olives, and feta, topped with a zesty Greek dressing. Perfect for any gathering!$30.00
Catering Beverages
Game Day Catering
Drinks To-Go
Soft Drinks
Daiquiris T0-GO
Daiquiri
Mix and match from our enticing selection of flavors, ranging from classic to exotic. Craft your own customized experience by choosing any combination of our refreshing daiquiris, from the first sip to the last. With a wide array of flavors available, our BLVD Daiquiri is the perfect companion to unwind and indulge in a symphony of delightful tastes.$14.00
Drink Menu (Copy)
Soft Drinks
Daiquiris
Patron Margarita$16.00
Coogi Sweater
A perfect blend of daiquiri flavors. Brings back memories of the Coogi Sweater$14.00
Daiquiri
Mix and match from our enticing selection of flavors, ranging from classic to exotic. Craft your own customized experience by choosing any combination of our refreshing daiquiris, from the first sip to the last. With a wide array of flavors available, our BLVD Daiquiri is the perfect companion to unwind and indulge in a symphony of delightful tastes.$14.00
Patron Flight$55.00