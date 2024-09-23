BLVD Brunch Lunch Vibes Daiquiris
Brunch Menu
First Things First
- The Nitty Gritty
Grits, accompanied by your choice of salmon croquettes, catfish, or shrimp for a hearty start to your day. Cheesy grits $1$17.00
- Corned Beef Hash
Fresh shaved corned beef with mix cheese, home fries, and Onions, topped with 2 eggs your way.$16.00
- French Toast
Indulge in our French Toast drizzled with amaretto glaze and topped with pecans.$12.00
- Smothered Biscuits
Savor house-made ground turkey sausage pepper gravy smothered over two fluffy biscuits for a comforting breakfast classic$10.00
- Pancake Flight
3 pancakes w/ flavored toppings, served with a side of crispy bacon or chicken sausage.$10.00
- BLVD Breakfast
Enjoy eggs your way, home potatoes, and your CHOICE of bacon or chicken sausage, paired with a delectable apple or peach cobbler biscuit.$15.00
Brunch Sidekicks
- 4 Slices of Bacon$5.00
- 2 Chicken Sausages links$6.00
- 2 Turkey Sausage Patties
2 Turkey sausage to be prepared on the Grill$5.00
- 2 BLVD Pancakes
Our fluffy delicious pancakes!!$4.00
- Grits
Our popular creamy grits. You don't need to add anything, they are perfect. Ok, maybe cheese if you'd like.$4.00
- 2 Eggs
2 eggs any style, you can add cheese ($1), veggies (.75 each) and your choice of meat ($2).$3.00
- Side of Biscuits
Fresh House Made Biscuits!!$3.00
- Side of Salmon Croquettes$6.00
- Home Fries$6.00
Lunch Vibes & Dinner
Hold-Me-Overs (Appetizers/Small Bites)
- Boneless Chicken Bites
These tasty boneless chicken bites come in various flavors that can be tossed to perfection. Sweet BBQ, honey gold, tequila lime, honey hot, Buffalo, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, sweet chili, bourbon bbq.$13.00
- Catfish Bites
Fried Catfish bites served with your choice of side sauce$14.00
- Salmon Bites
Fried salmon bites served with a zesty remoulade sauce.$16.00
- 2 Chicken Sliders
Fried chicken slider with pepper jack cheese, spicy ranch, and pickle.$12.00
- 2 Beef Sliders
Our delicious hamburger sliders (2) with American cheese, pickle and caramelized onions.$12.00
- 2 Lamb Sliders
Lamb Sliders!! Served with feta cheese, spring mix, tomato, cucumber and tzatziki sauce.$14.00
- 2 Corned Beef Sliders
Delicious corned beef slider with swiss cheese, pickle, and spicy mustard.$13.00
- 2 Catfish Slider
Our delicious fried catfish sliders (2) with remoulade and pickles.$13.00
- Soul Roll
Crispy rolls filled with chicken, cabbage, bean sprouts, mushrooms, and a tangy gochujang sauce.$14.00
- Pickle Spears
Deep-fried in beer batter and served with spicy ranch for a crunchy and tangy treat.$8.00
- Quesadillas
Grilled tortilla filled with shredded cheese, peppers, and onions, add a protein choice of chicken $2, steak $4, corned beef $3 or shrimp $4$12.00
- Chicken Tenders
Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub. Served with Fries.$13.00
Burger, Please
- Baby Sheep (Lamb Burger)
Our gourmet twist on the traditional burger featuring ground lamb meat.$17.00
- The Bully
Feast on a seared all-beef patty with caramelized onions, Muenster cheese, spicy mustard, lettuce, and tomato, creating a bold and tasty burger.$15.00
- Build a Burger
A juicy beef patty cooked to perfection, nestled between a lightly toasted gourmet bun. Customize your burger with your choice of toppings, creating a personalized masterpiece that suits your cravings. Prepare to indulge in a flavorful symphony that satisfies your carnivorous desires.$14.00
- TurkeyBurger
Sink your teeth into a juicy turkey patty bursting with flavor. Customize it with your favorite toppings and savor every bite. Served on a perfectly toasted gourmet bun, this burger is a tantalizing twist on a classic favorite.$15.00
- Beyond Burger
Indulge in plant-based perfection with our Beyond patty, adorned with your choice of delectable toppings, all nestled between a golden toasted gourmet bun. Elevate your burger experience beyond the ordinary.$13.00
Which-One (Sandwiches)
- Sammy Joe (Salmon Sandwich)
Delight in our ginger-glazed salmon, grilled onions, and ginger aioli, served on rye bread for a flavorful bite.$18.00
- Lucky Charm (Corned Beef Sandwich)
Savor the classic combination of corned beef, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut, all nestled in a fresh onion roll.$15.00
- Issa Pita
Steak and cheese pita with grilled peppers and onions, also comes in Chicken!!$13.00
- Sausage Pocket
Enjoy a stuffed pita pocket filled with sausage, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard for a handheld delight.$11.00
- Po'Boy
Creole sub sandwich with your choice of shrimp or catfish, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and spicy ranch!$14.00
Rabbit-Hole (Salads)
- BLVD Salad
Spring mix, mandarins, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheese, pecans, and cranberries, served with a raspberry vinaigrette.$13.00
- Caeser Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing$12.00
- Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, crispy bacon, hard- boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and the dressing of your choice$15.00
- Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, beets, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, served with Greek dressing.$13.00
Tummy Rubbers (Dinners)
- Steak BLVD
Bite-sized seared steak with peppers and onions, topped with tangy zip sauce and fried mushrooms, finished with crunchy tortilla strips.$26.00
- Turkey Chops
Juicy turkey cutlets, grilled or fried, served to perfection.$20.00
- Catfish
Our famous fried catfish you can also have it pan-seared seasoned with Cajun spices, served with a grilled lemon.$20.00
- Shrimp No Cocktail
Crispy fried shrimp served with a spicy sriracha aioli.$15.00
- The Baby Shower
Italian Spaghetti with fresh vegetable, accompanied by two catfish strips, chicken tenders, or Italian sausage$21.00
Lakeside Legends (Seafood Combos!!)
- Ultimate Bowl Crab Legs and Lobster
Ultimate Crab Platter with one (1) delectable crab cluster and (1) Lobster Tail accompanied by the perfect pairing of one (1) sweet corn, two (2) flavorful potatoes, and one (1) savory sausage.$52.00
- Lobster and Shrimp Bowl
One succulent lobster, ten flavorful shrimps cooked New Orleans style in garlic and butter, accompanied by one corn, two potatoes, and a tantalizing sausage.$44.00
- Lobster Bowl
One (1) 5-6oz succulent lobster, accompanied by one (1) corn on the cob, four (4) perfectly cooked potatoes, and one (1) delectable sausage.$41.00
- Shrimp & Catfish Platter
The perfect seafood combination of succulent shrimp and catfish fillet grilled or fried strips. Served with fries.$29.00
- Snow Crab Legs Bowl
Ultimate seafood feast with one (1) delectable crab cluster accompanied by the perfect pairing of one (1) sweet corn, two (2) flavorful potatoes, and one (1) savory sausage.$35.00
- Shrimp Bowl
Ten succulent shrimp prepared in the classic New Orleans style, infused with the irresistible flavors of garlic and butter. Accompanied by one corn on the cob, two perfectly seasoned potatoes, and a savory sausage$29.00
- Seafood Stir Fry
Shrimp & Lobster stir-fried with rice and seasoned vegetables$35.00
Something Xtra (Sides)
- Brussel Sprouts
Fried Brussels sprouts tossed with caramelized onions, bacon, and balsamic reduction.$8.00
- Brock-a-lee Salad
Fresh broccoli mixed with shredded cheese, cranberries, bacon, and pecans, dressed in our signature sauce.$6.00
- Spinach Salad
Spinach and kale, topped with feta cheese and tomatoes, grilled in garlic and olive oil for a simple zest served warm$10.00
- Plain Ole Fries
Our fresh crispy fries!$4.00
- Citrus Truffle Fries
Crispy fries seasoned with citrus truffle, grated Romano cheese, and served with lemon dill aioli.$7.00
- Fiesty Potatoes
Crispy fried potatoes tossed in sriracha aioli, topped with Parmesan and chives.$8.00
- Home Style Potatoes$6.00
- Mixed Vegetables
Steamed with butter and a seasoning blend for a healthy side.$6.00
- Jazzy Rice
Steamed jasmine rice, light and fragrant.$6.00
- Proteins
Your choice between catfish strips, Shrimp(6) or an extra 3 chicken drumsticks.
- Small Corn on the Cob (Qty 1)$3.00
Drinks To-Go
Soft Drinks
Daiquiris T0-GO
- Daiquiri
Mix and match from our enticing selection of flavors, ranging from classic to exotic. Craft your own customized experience by choosing any combination of our refreshing daiquiris, from the first sip to the last. With a wide array of flavors available, our BLVD Daiquiri is the perfect companion to unwind and indulge in a symphony of delightful tastes.$14.00